There is high school basketball competition in Pima County, Arizona today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ironwood Ridge High School at Tucson High Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Rio Rico High School at Walden Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita, AZ Conference: Gila

Gila How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at Sahuarita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita, AZ Conference: Gila

Gila How to Stream: Watch Here

The Gregory School at Benson High School