Pima County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Pima County, Arizona today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ironwood Ridge High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rio Rico High School at Walden Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- Conference: Gila
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Sahuarita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- Conference: Gila
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Gregory School at Benson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Benson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.