Should you wager on Sean Durzi to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Durzi stats and insights

Durzi has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (four shots).

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Durzi averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 21:20 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:19 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 4 1 3 23:37 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 22:23 Away W 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 5-3 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 4:02 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:32 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.