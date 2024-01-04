Sean Durzi will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders play on Thursday at Mullett Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Durzi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Durzi vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Durzi has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 18:42 on the ice per game.

Durzi has a goal in six of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Durzi has a point in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 11 of 30 games this year, Durzi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Durzi has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Durzi has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Durzi Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 30 Games 3 20 Points 0 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.