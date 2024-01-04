WAC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are six games featuring a WAC team on Thursday in college basketball action.
WAC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
|1:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cal Baptist Lancers at Utah Valley Wolverines
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Arlington Mavericks at Tarleton State Texans
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Grand Canyon Antelopes at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|8:30 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Seattle U Redhawks
|10:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
