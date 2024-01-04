Yavapai County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Yavapai County, Arizona, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prescott High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee Williams High School at Mingus Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Cottonwood, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.