If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Yavapai County, Arizona, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prescott High School at Coconino High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee Williams High School at Mingus Union High School