Yuma County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Yuma County, Arizona? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Yuma County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yuma Catholic High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Parker, AZ
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
