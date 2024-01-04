In the upcoming game versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Zach Sanford to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford stats and insights

Sanford is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Sanford has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 121 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Sanford recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 9:18 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:47 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:04 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:21 Away L 4-2 10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 7:24 Home L 5-4

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.