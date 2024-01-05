Friday's game that pits the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes (11-1) versus the Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at McKale Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on January 5.

The Wildcats won their last game 89-52 against Seattle U on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 73, Arizona 68

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature victory this season came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 123) in our computer rankings. The Wildcats secured the 87-64 win at home on November 10.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

87-64 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 123) on November 10

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 124) on November 20

91-52 on the road over Arizona State (No. 126) on December 17

90-67 over Memphis (No. 153) on November 18

70-54 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 191) on November 12

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 15.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

15.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Esmery Martinez: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Breya Cunningham: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK, 63.8 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK, 63.8 FG% Helena Pueyo: 6.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

6.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Sali Kourouma: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +161 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball and are allowing 61.5 per contest to rank 123rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.