Arizona State vs. Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 5
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the No. 15 Utah Utes (10-3) and Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5) matching up at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 78-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Utah, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on January 5.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Sun Devils suffered a 65-55 loss to Santa Clara.
Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona State vs. Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Utah 78, Arizona State 63
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- The Sun Devils registered their signature win of the season on November 24, when they beat the South Florida Bulls, who rank No. 108 in our computer rankings, 66-49.
- Arizona State has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).
- Arizona State has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.
Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-49 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 24
- 75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 122) on November 10
- 76-66 at home over Pacific (No. 162) on December 1
- 70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 167) on November 6
- 72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 196) on November 19
Arizona State Leaders
- Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)
- Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%
- Jalyn Brown: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Journey Thompson: 6.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils score 66.8 points per game (170th in college basketball) and give up 66.3 (230th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.
