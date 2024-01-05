Friday's contest between the No. 15 Utah Utes (10-3) and Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5) matching up at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 78-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Utah, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on January 5.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Sun Devils suffered a 65-55 loss to Santa Clara.

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona State vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 78, Arizona State 63

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

The Sun Devils registered their signature win of the season on November 24, when they beat the South Florida Bulls, who rank No. 108 in our computer rankings, 66-49.

Arizona State has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Arizona State has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

66-49 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 24

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 122) on November 10

76-66 at home over Pacific (No. 162) on December 1

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 167) on November 6

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 196) on November 19

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG% Jalyn Brown: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Journey Thompson: 6.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils score 66.8 points per game (170th in college basketball) and give up 66.3 (230th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

