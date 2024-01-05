Arizona State vs. Utah January 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) play the Utah Utes (10-2) in a matchup of Pac-12 squads at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.
Arizona State vs. Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jaddan Simmons: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Journey Thompson: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Utah Players to Watch
- Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
