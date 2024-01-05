The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) play the Utah Utes (10-2) in a matchup of Pac-12 squads at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jaddan Simmons: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Journey Thompson: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Players to Watch

Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

23.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.