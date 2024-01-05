The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5) take on the Utah Utes (10-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday in Pac-12 play. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes' 91.2 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 66.3 the Sun Devils allow.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Utah is 10-2.

Arizona State's record is 8-5 when it gives up fewer than 91.2 points.

The Sun Devils record 9.1 more points per game (66.8) than the Utes give up (57.7).

Arizona State is 8-2 when scoring more than 57.7 points.

When Utah gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 8-0.

This season the Sun Devils are shooting 41.2% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Utes give up.

The Utes make 53.2% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Sun Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

12.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.1 FG% Jalyn Brown: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Journey Thompson: 6.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%

