The Colorado Buffaloes (11-1) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona Wildcats (9-4) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Arizona vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes put up an average of 83.3 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Colorado is 11-0.

Arizona has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.

The Wildcats score 73.8 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 63.3 the Buffaloes give up.

When Arizona puts up more than 63.3 points, it is 8-2.

When Colorado gives up fewer than 73.8 points, it is 8-0.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 45.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes shoot 49% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 15.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

15.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Esmery Martinez: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Breya Cunningham: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK, 63.8 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK, 63.8 FG% Helena Pueyo: 6.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

6.8 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Sali Kourouma: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Arizona Schedule