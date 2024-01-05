Bradley Beal plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Miami Heat at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 131-122 loss versus the Clippers, Beal tallied 21 points and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Beal's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 16.1 Rebounds -- 3.3 Assists -- 3.3 PRA -- 22.7 PR -- 19.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Beal's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Heat

Beal has taken 12.6 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Suns rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.5 points per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat allow 26.8 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bradley Beal vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 38 28 5 5 4 3 1 11/18/2022 48 27 2 8 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.