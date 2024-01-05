Cochise County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Cochise County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Cochise County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bisbee High School at Santa Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: East 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
