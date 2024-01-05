Coco Gauff (No. 3 ranking) will meet Emma Navarro (No. 31) in the semifinals of the ASB Classic on Friday, January 5.

Gauff has -1600 odds to secure a win against Navarro (+725).

Coco Gauff vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The ASB Classic

The ASB Classic Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Coco Gauff vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 94.1% chance to win.

Coco Gauff Emma Navarro -1600 Odds to Win Match +725 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.1% 64.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.9

Coco Gauff vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Gauff beat Varvara Gracheva 6-1, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Navarro beat No. 41-ranked Petra Martic, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Gauff has played 65 matches over the past year across all court types, and 19.8 games per match.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 47 matches over the past year, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 58.8% of games.

Navarro has played 36 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.7 games per match and winning 52.6% of those games.

Navarro is averaging 22.4 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 20 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Gauff and Navarro have not played against each other.

