Coconino County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Coconino County, Arizona today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Mary's Catholic High School at Flagstaff High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.