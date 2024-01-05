The Phoenix Suns, with Devin Booker, face the Miami Heat at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Booker, in his last appearance, had 35 points and six assists in a 131-122 loss to the Clippers.

In this article we will break down Booker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.7 24.6 Rebounds -- 5.2 3.8 Assists -- 7.8 7.2 PRA -- 39.7 35.6 PR -- 31.9 28.4



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Heat

Booker has taken 19.0 shots per game this season and made 9.0 per game, which account for 16.3% and 16.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Booker's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.2.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.8 assists per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2022 42 25 8 5 2 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.