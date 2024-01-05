Grayson Allen plus his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Allen put up 10 points and two steals in a 131-122 loss against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Allen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.0 14.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.7 PRA -- 20.1 20.8 PR -- 17.3 18.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's Suns average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are sixth in the league, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 26.8 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

The Heat give up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Grayson Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 26 8 4 3 2 0 0 4/24/2023 33 8 0 0 2 0 2 4/22/2023 27 14 4 2 4 0 0 4/19/2023 31 16 2 1 4 0 0 4/16/2023 31 12 2 3 2 0 0 2/24/2023 28 16 1 3 4 0 0 2/4/2023 33 19 3 3 4 0 2 1/14/2023 27 12 3 5 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.