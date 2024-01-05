Jusuf Nurkic and the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Nurkic posted nine points and six rebounds in a 131-122 loss against the Clippers.

We're going to examine Nurkic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.7 14.6 Rebounds 10.5 10.3 12.8 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.0 PRA -- 26.6 30.4 PR -- 23 27.4



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

Nurkic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.2.

Defensively, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.8 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 29 4 11 3 0 0 2 10/26/2022 26 7 9 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.