Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns (18-16) and the Miami Heat (20-14) will meet at Footprint Center on Friday, January 5, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Heat Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Kevin Durant vs. Bam Adebayo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Bam Adebayo Total Fantasy Pts 1318.5 1003.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.1 41.8 Fantasy Rank 9 -

Kevin Durant vs. Bam Adebayo Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant is putting up 29.9 points, 6 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +46 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.4 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 114.1 per outing (15th in the league).

The 43.5 rebounds per game Phoenix averages rank 18th in the league, and are 3.1 more than the 40.4 its opponents grab per outing.

The Suns knock down 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.7. They shoot 37.5% from deep while their opponents hit 36.6% from long range.

Phoenix has committed 2.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (23rd in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (25th in the league).

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Bam Adebayo averages 21.7 points, 10.3 boards and 4 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field.

The Heat have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game, 23rd in the league, and are giving up 111.5 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The 41.3 rebounds per game Miami accumulates rank 26th in the league. Their opponents pull down 42.3.

The Heat connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.8% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 13.2 their opponents make, shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Miami has won the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA) while forcing 14 (sixth in league).

Kevin Durant vs. Bam Adebayo Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Bam Adebayo Plus/Minus Per Game 3.5 -0.4 Usage Percentage 31.1% 27.9% True Shooting Pct 64.3% 57% Total Rebound Pct 9.7% 16.8% Assist Pct 28.6% 19.6%

