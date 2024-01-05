Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Maricopa County, Arizona, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Vista High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- Conference: West Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Mary's Catholic High School at Flagstaff High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Casa Grande Union High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Conference: San Tan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saguaro High School at Mesquite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Desert Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Honors High School at Sequoia Pathway Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami High School at Gilbert Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leading Edge Academy at San Tan Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Valley High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camp Verde High School at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rancho Solano Preparatory School at Highland Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Queen Creek High School at Desert Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohave Accelerated Learning Center at Heritage Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trivium Prep Academy at Phoenix Christian Preparatory School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
