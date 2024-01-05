High school basketball is on the schedule today in Maricopa County, Arizona, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valley Vista High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on January 5

4:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ Conference: West Valley

West Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Mary's Catholic High School at Flagstaff High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on January 5

6:45 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria High School at Coconino High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Casa Grande Union High School at Casteel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ Conference: San Tan

San Tan How to Stream: Watch Here

Saguaro High School at Mesquite High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Conference: Desert Sky

Desert Sky How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Honors High School at Sequoia Pathway Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa, AZ Conference: South 2A

South 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami High School at Gilbert Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Leading Edge Academy at San Tan Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Valley High School at Arcadia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Camp Verde High School at Northwest Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: North Central

North Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Rancho Solano Preparatory School at Highland Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Queen Creek High School at Desert Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Central

Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohave Accelerated Learning Center at Heritage Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Trivium Prep Academy at Phoenix Christian Preparatory School