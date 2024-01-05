Pima County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Pima County, Arizona and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bisbee High School at Santa Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: East 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Augustine Catholic High School at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Eloy, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
