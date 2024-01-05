Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Pinal County, Arizona today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Casa Grande Union High School at Casteel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ Conference: San Tan

San Tan How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Honors High School at Sequoia Pathway Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5

7:00 PM AZT on January 5 Location: Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa, AZ Conference: South 2A

South 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Augustine Catholic High School at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School