Pinal County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Pinal County, Arizona today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Casa Grande Union High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Conference: San Tan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Honors High School at Sequoia Pathway Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Augustine Catholic High School at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Eloy, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
