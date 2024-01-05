The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a six-game winning run when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Purdue is 10-3-1 ATS this season.

In the Boilermakers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Illinois is 8-4-1 ATS this season.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Sportsbooks rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Boilermakers have had the 51st-biggest change this season, improving from +1200 at the start to +900.

Purdue's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Fighting Illini's national championship odds are the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).

Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

