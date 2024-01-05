The Phoenix Suns (18-16) square off against the Miami Heat (20-14) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSUN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Suns vs Heat Additional Info

Suns vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Suns have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.4 points per game to rank 14th in the league and are giving up 114.1 per contest to rank 15th in the NBA.

The Heat put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 111.5 per outing (sixth in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

These teams average a combined 228.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 225.6 points per game combined, 3.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together a 13-21-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami is 16-18-0 ATS this year.

Suns and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +1100 +550 - Heat +3500 +1500 -

