The Phoenix Suns (18-16) square off against the Miami Heat (20-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN.

Suns vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Heat 113

Suns vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-1.1)

Suns (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Suns (13-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.2% of the time, 8.9% less often than the Heat (16-18-0) this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Miami is 7-5 against the spread compared to the 6-14 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 55.9% of the time this season (19 out of 34), which is more often than Miami's games have (16 out of 34).

The Suns have a .609 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-9) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (6-9).

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are 13th in the NBA with 115.4 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 15th with 114.1 points allowed per game.

Phoenix ranks best in the NBA by allowing just 40.4 rebounds per game. It ranks 18th in the league by averaging 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are averaging 26 dimes per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Phoenix, who is 23rd in the league with 14.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Suns are 23rd in the NBA with 11.8 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

