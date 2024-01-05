The Miami Heat (17-12), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Footprint Center, battle the Phoenix Suns (14-14). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Suns vs. Heat Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Devin Booker averages 27.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Grayson Allen posts 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon averages 13.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 39.0% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Goodwin averages 6.1 points, 4.0 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.4% from the floor.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo delivers 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Heat.

Jaime Jaquez is putting up 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's draining 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

The Heat are getting 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Kevin Love gives the Heat 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Suns Heat 114.5 Points Avg. 113.2 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 47.1% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.7% Three Point % 39.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.