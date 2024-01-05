Suns vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (18-16) hit the court against the Miami Heat (20-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Suns vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-3.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In 15 of 34 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points.
- The average point total in Phoenix's contests this year is 229.5, the exact same as this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have put together a 13-21-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.
- This season, Phoenix has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns vs Heat Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|15
|44.1%
|115.4
|228.3
|114.1
|225.6
|229.2
|Heat
|13
|38.2%
|112.9
|228.3
|111.5
|225.6
|222.2
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Over their past 10 contests, the Suns have two wins against the spread, and are 5-5 overall.
- The Suns have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse when playing at home, covering six times in 20 home games, and seven times in 14 road games.
- The Suns put up 115.4 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 111.5 the Heat allow.
- Phoenix is 9-13 against the spread and 15-7 overall when scoring more than 111.5 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Suns vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|13-21
|6-14
|19-15
|Heat
|16-18
|7-5
|16-18
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns vs. Heat Point Insights
|Suns
|Heat
|115.4
|112.9
|14
|23
|9-13
|10-6
|15-7
|13-3
|114.1
|111.5
|15
|6
|7-8
|14-11
|9-6
|18-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.