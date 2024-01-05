The Phoenix Suns (18-16) hit the court against the Miami Heat (20-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Suns vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -3.5 229.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 15 of 34 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points.

The average point total in Phoenix's contests this year is 229.5, the exact same as this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have put together a 13-21-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs Heat Additional Info

Suns vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 15 44.1% 115.4 228.3 114.1 225.6 229.2 Heat 13 38.2% 112.9 228.3 111.5 225.6 222.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Over their past 10 contests, the Suns have two wins against the spread, and are 5-5 overall.

The Suns have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse when playing at home, covering six times in 20 home games, and seven times in 14 road games.

The Suns put up 115.4 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 111.5 the Heat allow.

Phoenix is 9-13 against the spread and 15-7 overall when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Suns vs. Heat Betting Splits

Suns and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 13-21 6-14 19-15 Heat 16-18 7-5 16-18

Suns vs. Heat Point Insights

Suns Heat 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 9-13 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 15-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-3 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 7-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-11 9-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-7

