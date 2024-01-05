The Phoenix Suns (18-16) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Miami Heat (20-14) at Footprint Center on Friday, January 5 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Suns suffered a 131-122 loss to the Clippers. Devin Booker scored a team-leading 35 points for the Suns in the loss.

Suns vs Heat Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Nassir Little PF Questionable Knee 5.2 2.6 0.7 Kevin Durant SF Questionable Hamstring 29.9 6.3 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Foot), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Concussion Protocol), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.