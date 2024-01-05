Suns vs. Heat Injury Report Today - January 5
The Phoenix Suns (18-16) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Miami Heat (20-14) at Footprint Center on Friday, January 5 at 9:00 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Suns suffered a 131-122 loss to the Clippers. Devin Booker scored a team-leading 35 points for the Suns in the loss.
Suns vs Heat Additional Info
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Nassir Little
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.2
|2.6
|0.7
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|29.9
|6.3
|6
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Foot), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Concussion Protocol), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Ankle)
Suns vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSUN
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.