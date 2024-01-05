The Phoenix Suns (18-16) face the Miami Heat (20-14) on January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSUN.

Suns vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Heat Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.9% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

Phoenix is 10-6 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Suns are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Suns put up just 3.9 more points per game (115.4) than the Heat give up (111.5).

Phoenix has a 15-7 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 117.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 113 points per contest.

Phoenix surrenders 115.8 points per game in home games, compared to 111.7 away from home.

In home games, the Suns are making 0.4 more treys per game (12) than in road games (11.6). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (36.2%).

Suns Injuries