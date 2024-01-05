The Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bam Adebayo and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -141) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 26.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Booker's assists average -- 7.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +122)

The 13.5-point over/under for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 0.8 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).

Nurkic averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +112)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Friday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average of 21.7.

His rebounding average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Adebayo has dished out four assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 15.5 point total set for Jaime Jaquez on Friday is 1.7 more than his season scoring average (13.8).

He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Jaquez has averaged 2.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.