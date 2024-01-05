Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Heat on January 5, 2024
The Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bam Adebayo and others in this outing.
Suns vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|7.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: +114)
- The 26.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
- Booker's assists average -- 7.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's prop bet (7.5).
- He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday.
Jusuf Nurkic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (Over: -114)
|10.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +122)
- The 13.5-point over/under for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 0.8 higher than his scoring average.
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).
- Nurkic averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -111)
|10.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
- The 21.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Friday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average of 21.7.
- His rebounding average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Adebayo has dished out four assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.
Jaime Jaquez Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -164)
- The 15.5 point total set for Jaime Jaquez on Friday is 1.7 more than his season scoring average (13.8).
- He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).
- Jaquez has averaged 2.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).
