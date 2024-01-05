The Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bam Adebayo and others in this outing.

Suns vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -141) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +114)
  • The 26.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 5.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
  • Booker's assists average -- 7.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's prop bet (7.5).
  • He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST
13.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +122)
  • The 13.5-point over/under for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 0.8 higher than his scoring average.
  • He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).
  • Nurkic averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
21.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 21.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Friday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average of 21.7.
  • His rebounding average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
  • Adebayo has dished out four assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST
15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -164)
  • The 15.5 point total set for Jaime Jaquez on Friday is 1.7 more than his season scoring average (13.8).
  • He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).
  • Jaquez has averaged 2.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

