Devin Booker, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Heat - January 5
Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (18-16) and Miami Heat (20-14) will clash on Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Devin Booker and Jaime Jaquez are players to watch for the Suns and Heat, respectively.
How to Watch Suns vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Suns' Last Game
The Suns lost their most recent game to the Clippers, 131-122, on Wednesday. Booker was their high scorer with 35 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|35
|2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|Bradley Beal
|21
|5
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Eric Gordon
|16
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
Suns Players to Watch
- Booker's numbers on the season are 26.7 points, 7.8 assists and 5.2 boards per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jusuf Nurkic's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 3.6 assists and 10.3 boards per game.
- Grayson Allen is averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
- Eric Gordon posts 13.6 points, 2.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Goodwin averages 5.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|24.6
|3.8
|7.2
|0.8
|0.3
|2.1
|Kevin Durant
|22.0
|4.6
|5.7
|1.0
|0.7
|1.6
|Jusuf Nurkic
|11.4
|9.3
|2.0
|0.6
|0.9
|0.3
|Grayson Allen
|14.2
|3.9
|2.7
|1.6
|0.8
|2.5
|Eric Gordon
|10.8
|2.1
|1.3
|0.6
|0.5
|2.4
