Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (18-16) and Miami Heat (20-14) will clash on Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Devin Booker and Jaime Jaquez are players to watch for the Suns and Heat, respectively.

How to Watch Suns vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSUN

Suns' Last Game

The Suns lost their most recent game to the Clippers, 131-122, on Wednesday. Booker was their high scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 35 2 6 0 0 5 Bradley Beal 21 5 4 2 1 0 Eric Gordon 16 5 1 0 0 3

Suns Players to Watch

Booker's numbers on the season are 26.7 points, 7.8 assists and 5.2 boards per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 3.6 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Eric Gordon posts 13.6 points, 2.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Goodwin averages 5.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 24.6 3.8 7.2 0.8 0.3 2.1 Kevin Durant 22.0 4.6 5.7 1.0 0.7 1.6 Jusuf Nurkic 11.4 9.3 2.0 0.6 0.9 0.3 Grayson Allen 14.2 3.9 2.7 1.6 0.8 2.5 Eric Gordon 10.8 2.1 1.3 0.6 0.5 2.4

