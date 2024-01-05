Yavapai County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Yavapai County, Arizona today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Camp Verde High School at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 5
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
