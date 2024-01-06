Apache County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you reside in Apache County, Arizona and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Apache County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chinle High School at Monument Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Kayenta, AZ
- Conference: North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Johns High School at Many Farms High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Many Farms, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.