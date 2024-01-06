Saturday's contest at Desert Financial Arena has the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) matching up with the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for Colorado by a score of 75-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Arizona State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Arizona State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-4.2)

Colorado (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Arizona State is 6-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Colorado's 7-5-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Sun Devils' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Buffaloes' games have gone over. Arizona State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Colorado has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 68.9 points per game (304th in college basketball) and giving up 69.8 (146th in college basketball).

Arizona State loses the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. It collects 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 243rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 42.7 per contest.

Arizona State connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Sun Devils average 85.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (329th in college basketball), and allow 86.9 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball).

Arizona State has committed 2.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (120th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.8 (63rd in college basketball).

