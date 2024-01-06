How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Arizona State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 124th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sun Devils sit at 243rd.
- The Sun Devils record just two fewer points per game (68.9) than the Buffaloes allow (70.9).
- When Arizona State scores more than 70.9 points, it is 8-1.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Arizona State posted 1.6 more points per game (71.1) than it did in away games (69.5).
- When playing at home, the Sun Devils ceded 6.4 fewer points per game (65) than away from home (71.4).
- Looking at three-pointers, Arizona State fared worse in home games last year, averaging 6.9 treys per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage in away games.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Stanford
|W 76-73
|Maples Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Cal
|W 71-69
|Haas Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Utah
|W 82-70
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|Colorado
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/17/2024
|UCLA
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
