The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Arizona State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 124th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sun Devils sit at 243rd.

The Sun Devils record just two fewer points per game (68.9) than the Buffaloes allow (70.9).

When Arizona State scores more than 70.9 points, it is 8-1.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Arizona State posted 1.6 more points per game (71.1) than it did in away games (69.5).

When playing at home, the Sun Devils ceded 6.4 fewer points per game (65) than away from home (71.4).

Looking at three-pointers, Arizona State fared worse in home games last year, averaging 6.9 treys per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage in away games.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule