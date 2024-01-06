Arizona State vs. Colorado: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup.
Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Arizona State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
Arizona State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Arizona State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- The Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
- Colorado has put together a 7-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Buffaloes' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Sun Devils have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.
- With odds of +15000, Arizona State has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
