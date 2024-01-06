The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Arizona State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline

Arizona State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

Colorado has put together a 7-6-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Buffaloes' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Sun Devils have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.

With odds of +15000, Arizona State has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

