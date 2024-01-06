When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Arizona State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How Arizona State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 4-0 NR NR 40

Arizona State's best wins

On January 4, Arizona State captured its best win of the season, an 82-70 victory over the Utah Utes, who are a top 50 team (No. 21), according to the RPI. Jose Perez, as the leading scorer in the victory over Utah, dropped 26 points, while Frankie Collins was second on the team with 19.

Next best wins

76-73 at home over Colorado (No. 35/RPI) on January 6

72-61 at home over San Francisco (No. 62/RPI) on December 3

76-74 at home over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on December 6

71-69 at home over UMass-Lowell (No. 134/RPI) on November 16

76-73 on the road over Stanford (No. 148/RPI) on December 29

Arizona State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Arizona State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Sun Devils have two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 17th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 46th-most.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Arizona State is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Arizona State has the 11th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Sun Devils have 11 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to Arizona St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Arizona State's next game

Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Washington Huskies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

