What are Arizona State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Arizona State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Arizona State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-3 NR NR 127

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State's best wins

Arizona State's best win this season came on December 1 in a 76-66 victory against the Pacific Tigers. Trayanna Crisp led the way against Pacific, tallying 17 points. Second on the team was Jalyn Brown with 14 points.

Next best wins

66-49 over South Florida (No. 126/RPI) on November 24

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 148/RPI) on November 10

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 152/RPI) on November 6

77-69 over High Point (No. 227/RPI) on November 25

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 229/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Arizona State has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Arizona State has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Arizona State has drawn the 35th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Sun Devils' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games versus teams that are above .500 and none against teams with worse records than their own.

Of ASU's 15 remaining games this season, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arizona State's next game

Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Arizona State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.