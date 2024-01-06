The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPNU.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Information

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Frankie Collins: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 12.4 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 10.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Bryant Selebangue: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Colorado Players to Watch

  • KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • J'Vonne Hadley: 10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luke O'Brien: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arizona State vs. Colorado Stat Comparison

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank
327th 66.9 Points Scored 86.2 15th
137th 69.5 Points Allowed 69 127th
237th 35.4 Rebounds 38.7 96th
330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 132nd
308th 5.9 3pt Made 7.4 195th
248th 12.5 Assists 19.4 8th
131st 11.3 Turnovers 13.3 295th

