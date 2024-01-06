The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs on ESPNU. The matchup's over/under is 145.5.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -3.5 145.5

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in five of 14 outings.

Arizona State has had an average of 138.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arizona State's ATS record is 6-8-0 this season.

Arizona State has come away with three wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Sun Devils are 3-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona State has a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 9 75% 81.8 150.7 70.9 140.7 149 Arizona State 5 35.7% 68.9 150.7 69.8 140.7 142.6

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Buffaloes were 10-12-0 against the spread last season in Pac-12 play.

The Sun Devils score an average of 68.9 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 70.9 the Buffaloes give up.

Arizona State is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 7-5-0 6-3 7-5-0 Arizona State 6-8-0 3-4 6-8-0

Arizona State vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Arizona State 13-5 Home Record 10-5 2-9 Away Record 7-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

