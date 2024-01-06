Saturday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) and the Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) squaring off at McKale Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-74 win for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arizona vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 84, Utah 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.1)

Arizona (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 157.7

Arizona has an 11-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Utah, who is 8-5-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Utes' games have gone over. Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Utah has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 92.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per outing (193rd in college basketball). They have a +293 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Arizona averages 44.3 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.5 boards per game.

Arizona hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.4 on average.

The Wildcats rank 11th in college basketball by averaging 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 42nd in college basketball, allowing 83.0 points per 100 possessions.

Arizona has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball action), 2.0 fewer than the 14.4 it forces on average (44th in college basketball).

