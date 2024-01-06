How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) are welcoming in the Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) for a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at McKale Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Arizona vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 41% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.
- Arizona has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Utes sit at 49th.
- The Wildcats average 22.4 more points per game (92.6) than the Utes allow (70.2).
- Arizona is 11-3 when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona scored 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).
- Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% away from home.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 100-82
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|W 97-50
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|1/17/2024
|USC
|-
|McKale Center
