The No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) are welcoming in the Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) for a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at McKale Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 41% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.
  • Arizona has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Utes sit at 49th.
  • The Wildcats average 22.4 more points per game (92.6) than the Utes allow (70.2).
  • Arizona is 11-3 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).
  • Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% away from home.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado W 97-50 McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center
1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
1/17/2024 USC - McKale Center

