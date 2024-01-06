The No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) are welcoming in the Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) for a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at McKale Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 41% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.

Arizona has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Utes sit at 49th.

The Wildcats average 22.4 more points per game (92.6) than the Utes allow (70.2).

Arizona is 11-3 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).

Arizona sunk 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule