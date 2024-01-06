The Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) face the Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Utah matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Utah Moneyline FanDuel Arizona (-10.5) 164.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Utah Betting Trends

Arizona has covered 11 times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.

Utah has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Utes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this year.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Arizona is only second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but best according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats have experienced the 37th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000.

Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.