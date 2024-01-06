Arizona vs. Utah January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Arizona Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) playing the Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Arizona vs. Utah Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 13.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Branden Carlson: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Keba Keita: 9.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Utah Stat Comparison
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|Utah AVG
|Utah Rank
|2nd
|92.5
|Points Scored
|80.6
|63rd
|163rd
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|119th
|3rd
|45.0
|Rebounds
|39.6
|66th
|14th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.4
|100th
|3rd
|20.6
|Assists
|17.7
|23rd
|259th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.