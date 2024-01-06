Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Arizona Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) playing the Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Keshad Johnson: 13.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kylan Boswell: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Pelle Larsson: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah Players to Watch

Rollie Worster: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Branden Carlson: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Gabe Madsen: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Lawson Lovering: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Keba Keita: 9.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Arizona vs. Utah Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Utah AVG Utah Rank 2nd 92.5 Points Scored 80.6 63rd 163rd 70.3 Points Allowed 68.5 119th 3rd 45.0 Rebounds 39.6 66th 14th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 8.4 100th 3rd 20.6 Assists 17.7 23rd 259th 12.7 Turnovers 12.1 212th

