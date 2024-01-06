The No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) host the Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at McKale Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Utes are 12.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under in the matchup is set at 164.5.

Arizona vs. Utah Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -12.5 164.5

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona and its opponents have gone over 164.5 combined points in seven of 14 games this season.

The average total in Arizona's games this season is 164.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have an 11-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Arizona has won six out of the nine games in which it has been favored.

The Wildcats have entered three games this season favored by -900 or more, and won each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for Arizona.

Arizona vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 7 50% 92.6 173.5 71.7 141.9 158.9 Utah 3 23.1% 80.9 173.5 70.2 141.9 143.7

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

The 92.6 points per game the Wildcats average are 22.4 more points than the Utes allow (70.2).

When Arizona scores more than 70.2 points, it is 11-3 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Arizona vs. Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 11-3-0 7-1 7-7-0 Utah 8-5-0 0-0 7-6-0

Arizona vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Utah 15-2 Home Record 12-6 6-4 Away Record 4-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

