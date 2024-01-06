What are Arizona's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Preseason national championship odds: +2000

+2000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1000

How Arizona ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 3-1 10 10 11

Arizona's best wins

Against the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils on November 10, Arizona notched its best win of the season, a 78-73 road victory. Keshad Johnson, as the top scorer in the win over Duke, delivered 14 points, while Oumar Ballo was second on the squad with 13.

Next best wins

98-73 at home over Wisconsin (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 9

92-73 at home over Utah (No. 21/RPI) on January 6

87-74 over Alabama (No. 27/RPI) on December 20

97-50 at home over Colorado (No. 35/RPI) on January 4

74-68 over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on November 23

Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Arizona is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Arizona has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Arizona has the second-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Looking at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Arizona has 14 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arizona's next game

Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats

Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

