2024 NCAA Bracketology: Arizona March Madness Odds | January 8
What are Arizona's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Preseason national championship odds: +2000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +1000
How Arizona ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-3
|3-1
|10
|10
|11
Arizona's best wins
Against the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils on November 10, Arizona notched its best win of the season, a 78-73 road victory. Keshad Johnson, as the top scorer in the win over Duke, delivered 14 points, while Oumar Ballo was second on the squad with 13.
Next best wins
- 98-73 at home over Wisconsin (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 9
- 92-73 at home over Utah (No. 21/RPI) on January 6
- 87-74 over Alabama (No. 27/RPI) on December 20
- 97-50 at home over Colorado (No. 35/RPI) on January 4
- 74-68 over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on November 23
Arizona's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 4-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Arizona is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- Arizona has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Arizona has the second-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- Looking at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Arizona has 14 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Arizona's next game
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
