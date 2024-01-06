If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Arizona and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Arizona ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 2-1 NR NR 74

Arizona's best wins

Arizona registered its best win of the season on January 7, when it defeated the Utah Utes, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 71-70. Kailyn Gilbert, in that signature win, posted a team-leading 22 points with 12 rebounds and two assists. Helena Pueyo also played a part with 20 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

91-52 on the road over Arizona State (No. 127/RPI) on December 17

87-64 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 129/RPI) on November 10

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 165/RPI) on November 20

90-67 over Memphis (No. 198/RPI) on November 18

81-38 at home over UCSD (No. 204/RPI) on December 7

Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Arizona is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

The Wildcats have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Arizona has been handed the 27th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Wildcats' 15 remaining games this year, two are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records north of .500.

Arizona has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Arizona's next game

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Arizona Wildcats

Oregon State Beavers vs. Arizona Wildcats Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

