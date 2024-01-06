Coconino County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:47 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Coconino County, Arizona today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seligman High School at Fredonia High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Fredonia, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael High School at Fredonia High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Fredonia, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
