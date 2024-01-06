Creighton vs. Providence: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Saturday's Big East slate will see the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) take the court against the Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup in this article.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Providence Moneyline
Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Creighton has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of six out of the Bluejays' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Providence has covered eight times in 14 games with a spread this year.
- In the Friars' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Sportsbooks rate Creighton much higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).
- The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 46th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +13000
- The Friars were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +13000, which is the 26th-biggest change in the country.
- Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
